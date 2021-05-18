Police early Tuesday were searching for a robber who they say rammed a vehicle through the doors of a Circle K store in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.
Colorado Springs police responded to a robbery in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard around 2:35 a.m. where a robber slammed a vehicle into the doors of a gas station to get inside. An employee was in the store during the incident.
Officers received two more calls shortly after the first robbery for reports of similar robberies near Stetson Hills, police said.
Officers swarmed the area near North Academy Boulevard when a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved was spotted near Austin Bluffs Parkway, police said.
Police chased the car but it escaped police near Interstate 25 and Voyager Parkway, officers said.