A man robbed a Tan Your Hide near northern Colorado Springs Thursday, police said.
The robber walked into a Tan Your Hide in the 7300 block of North Academy Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. and asked the clerk for change.
When the clerk opened the register the robber took out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the employee demanding she give him all the cash, which she did.
The robber walked through the tanning salon and escaped through the back door.
When police arrived a K9 tracked the suspect and found a piece of clothing near the building believed to be an item the robber threw away. The K9 did not find the robber and indicated that the man left in a vehicle.
The robber was described as wearing neck covering as a mask, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans and had a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver-colored slide.
This is an ongoing investigation.