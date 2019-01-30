A 7-Eleven was robbed early Wednesday at the corner of Astrozon and South Academy boulevards.
The store clerk told Gazette news partner KKTV that she needed to take a bathroom break so she locked the front doors and posted a sign telling customers she would be back shortly. The clerk started to hear loud noises, which was the robber breaking open the front door, police said.
The store clerk saw the robber pocket tobacco items and cash, then pointed a gun at her.
The woman was not injured, and police have not located the suspect.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, heavy build; wearing black clothing and a black beanie cap. The suspect also was wearing a black mask over his face and gloves, police said.
If you know anything about this crime, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.