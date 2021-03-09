A male robber held up a 7-Eleven then mugged a customer Tuesday morning at the convenience store near Valley Hi Golf Course, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a robbery at 2802 East Fountain Boulevard where a robber threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded he open the cash register, police said.
The clerk escaped and locked himself in a back room of the store without handing over any money. Then a customer entered the store. The bandit robbed the customer and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Police were unable to find the robber.