A male robber held up a 7-Eleven then mugged a customer Tuesday morning at the convenience store near Valley Hi Golf Course, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to a robbery at 2802 East Fountain Boulevard where a robber threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded he open the cash register, police said.

The clerk escaped and locked himself in a back room of the store without handing over any money. Then a customer entered the store. The bandit robbed the customer and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police were unable to find the robber.

