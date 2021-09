A thief robbed a bank in northern Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to a bank in the 8200 block of Razorback Road around 2:45 p.m. after a male robber entered and slid a note to the clerk, police said.

The thief escaped with an "undisclosed amount of cash," police said.

Officers would not say whether anyone is in custody and did not announce any arrests.