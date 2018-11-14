Two people were parked off Gold Camp Road late Tuesday when two men approached their car and robbed them at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.
The robbers ran from the area while firing their guns, police said. There were no reports of injuries.
The victims were parked at Pull-off No. 6 just before 10 p.m. when two men, each with a handgun, walked up to their car and demanded items.
Police said it is unclear if the perpetrators were the same pair who ran from police last Tuesday during similar robberies at the same pull-off.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact police at 444-7000.