Another road closure begins Monday in southeast Colorado Springs as part of the South Academy Boulevard construction project.

Through access on Pikes Peak Avenue will be restricted at South Academy Boulevard for about a month as crews work to remove an existing waterline and install a new one at the intersection, the city announced.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed, but north- and southbound traffic on South Academy will be unaffected, the city said.

Eastbound lanes will only have access to and from northbound South Academy Boulevard. Westbound trafﬁc will only have access to and from southbound South Academy Boulevard.

Click or tap here for Colorado Springs traffic updates.