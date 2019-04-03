Lobbying the state for more transportation money, improving Colorado Springs’ roads and public transit and investing in the city’s southeast side are fresh on the mind of Mayor John Suthers.
Suthers clinched his second term Tuesday in a landslide victory in the city’s municipal election. He’ll take another oath of office this month, but already he’s getting to work.
“You don’t have too much time to celebrate,” Suthers said Wednesday morning.
One high-profile item on the docket, Suthers said, is to lobby state representatives and senators for more cash to improve the city’s highways. U.S. 24 and U.S. 87 (Nevada Avenue), Colorado 94 and Colorado 21 (Powers Boulevard) all need work, he said.
Other city roads also need attention, Suthers said. And city staff will develop a transportation master plan over the next two years to outline priorities and projects.
Encouraging residents to use public transportation is a challenge, Suthers acknowledged. Mountain Metropolitan Transit needs additional investment, but that’s only one aspect causing low ridership, he said.
“It’s too cheap to park downtown,” he said. “I think our city employees pay $30 a month to park downtown. Other businesses down here can park in a city garage for $30 (per month). In Denver, it’s $350 a month to park downtown. That’s a real incentive to get on a train or a bus.”
Roads and other infrastructure on the city’s southeast side will receive special focus with an expected $45 million investment between by 2021, Suthers said.
“That’s a reconstruction of South Academy Boulevard, maybe some realignment down there,” he said. “We’re … doing a total redo of Panorama Park. … I think we’re putting $1.3 million into Panorama Park.”
But that’s not all, Suthers said, noting that he can’t be much more specific.
He was hinting, it appears, at the plans the online giant Amazon has for the city, including the conversion of a temporary facility into a permanent one and a lease that allows the behemoth to use a site at the Colorado Springs Airport for a delivery center.
“I think we’re going to be announcing in the next year or so, a lot of new jobs in the southeast quadrant,” he said. “Primarily at the airport. And these will be high-paying, hourly jobs. You won’t have to be a college graduate, but $15 an hour and up jobs.”
In addition, the city’s Urban Renewal Authority might have a part to play in the revitalization of Colorado Springs’ long-neglected neighborhoods in the coming years, Suthers said.