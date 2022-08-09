Flashing lights cop crash

A driver and a police officer were taken to a local hospital after being involved in a crash on August 8. 

Just before 4 p.m., Monday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic crash in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Windmill Avenue. 

Upon arrival, officers learned the crash involved a Colorado Springs Police Department motors unit, who was watching for speeding violations. 

As the officer approached Centennial Boulevard and Windmill Avenue, a third car attempted to cross Centennial. The officer and the car collided in the middle of the intersection. Roadways were closed as a result of this crash, but have since reopened.

The driver of the car and the police officer were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. 

