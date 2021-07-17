Colorado Springs firefighters closed the intersection at Siferd Boulevard and Date Street Saturday evening as a precaution for flash flooding.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced at around 6 p.m. Saturday that they had lowered flood gates at the intersection between Siferd Boulevard and Date Street.
#ColoradoSpringsFire SIFERD RD/DATE ST. Flood gates are now closed due to flash flooding until further notice. All traffic please avoid the area. Avoid fast moving water on roads and intersections. Stay away from drainage areas.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2021
"We've had large gates installed across the roads to basically close that intersection for flooding," Capt. J.J. Halsey said. "It is a precaution that we do for that area."
Halsey added that as of around 6:10 p.m., he hadn't heard of any flash flooding in the city, but that the intersection could remain closed through the night.
Firefighters ask that drivers avoid the area, and stay away from fast-moving water on roads and intersections, as well as other drainage areas.