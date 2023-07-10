Traffic delays in Teller County are expected Monday morning while crews continue roadside work, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

"One or more" traffic stops of around 30 minutes each will be implemented from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on eastbound and westbound Highway 24 just east of Florissant, CDOT said.

Crews will be removing 1,500 feet of rock slope along the north side of the highway, as well as working on inserting new grading, paving, guardrails, striping and signage. Road shoulders will also be widened to improve visibility, CDOT said.

The $2.1 million project is expected to finish later this month.

Monday's closure will allow crews to remove the rock and clear the roadway, CDOT said.