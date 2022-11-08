Voters approved a 10-year extension of a portion of a 1% sales tax to support major regional road projects.
In early returns, the vote was split almost 80% to 20% in favor of extending 55% of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's 1% tax. This portion of the tax pays for some of the community's largest road extensions and expansions while permanent portions pay for maintenance and transit. The tax revenues benefit Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan.
Extending the tax was a major priority of Mayor John Suthers to support community growth and he said the overwhelming victory shows the voters understand the tax is needed. The projects could not be supported by the city's general fund sales taxes, they are far too costly.
"This is what is going to keep our road capacities better and reduce our congestion," he said.
Voters first approved the tax in 2004 and extended it again in 2014. The new funding will start in 2025 and end 2034.
Colorado Springs and El Paso County expect to finish nearly all of the projects approved in 2014 by 2025, except for one. The city's replacement of a Union Pacific Railroad Bridge, that will roll forward with funding from the approval of the second question, said Andrew Gunning, executive director of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
The tax extension is expected to raise about $1 billion for all member governments and $592 million for the city's highest priority projects over ten years, he said.
An expansion of Marksheffel Road to add lanes and improve safety will be one of the first major projects to start in 2025.
Some of the other priorities include an extension of Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway and the reconstruction a two mile stretch of North Nevada Avenue north of Fillmore. Woodmen would also see upgrades from Powers to U.S. 24.
The list of projects was shaped by voters who voiced concerns over proposals. One abandoned project would have studied an extension of Constitution Avenue from where it dead-ends near Paseo Road to the Fontanero/Interstate 25 interchange. City officials said the extension could have lessened east-west congestion. Neighbors soundly rejected the encroachment on an existing neighborhood.
Another Platte Avenue project was reworked to focus on necessary bridge work and give the city more time to work with the neighborhood on a longer term solution to ease future traffic congestion. The city had proposed turning portions of Platte Avenue and Boulder Street into one-ways, an idea that was highly unpopular with neighbors.
Some of the largest authority projects from the previous election cycle include improvements to Academy Boulevard, Black Forest Road and the recently completed extension of Centennial Boulevard from Fillmore Street to Fontanero Street.