Northbound Academy Boulevard is back open near Flintridge Drive in Colorado Springs after being closed for about four hours due to a fatal crash Friday night.
According to police, a car driving northbound on Academy hit a woman crossing the road. The 28-year-old woman reportedly stepped off the curb when she was hit. She reportedly had life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the hospital, but later she died from those injuries.
The driver remained on scene.
Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Police say no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The names of those involved have not yet been released.