Road rage shooting reported southeast of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was shot in what police are calling a potential road rage incident southeast of Colorado Springs.
Officers were called to a shooting at Santa Fe Street and Prospect Street just before 9 a.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the area, and officers are looking for their vehicle. At the time of this writing, no description of the suspect or suspect vehicle has been released.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and have not yet provided any further information on the shooting.
