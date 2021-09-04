Colorado Springs police responded to a road rage incident southeast of downtown Saturday afternoon that left one person injured.

Police responded to a call at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday that at least two men, one of whom was 48 years old, had been involved in a car-versus-pedestrian crash.

While police were on their way to the scene, at South Prospect and Santa Fe streets, they were told the incident turned into a disturbance, and that shots may have been fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found the 48-year-old man injured in the road after having been dragged by a car and then shot.

The man’s injuries weren’t life threatening, police said, and he was driven to a local hospital in an ambulance. He’s now in a stable condition.

Police said there’s no current danger to the public, and that major crime investigators are actively looking for the other man involved in the incident. So far, police said no one has been arrested.