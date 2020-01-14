Colorado Springs firefighters battled flames at a vacant building on a windy Tuesday afternoon near downtown, prompting West Bijou Street to be closed west of Interstate 25.

The former Denny's at 315 W. Bijou St. caught fire about 4 p.m. and flames could be seen from the interstate.

Flames were put out about 4:15 p.m., according to crews, and Bijou reopened at about 5:20 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a 2 alarm working structure fire at 315 W BIJOU ST: DENNY'S RESTAURANT pic.twitter.com/mjXikpHluu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 14, 2020

Fire is knocked down at 315 W. Bijou St. #ColoradoSpringsFire will remain on scene for a few more hours to search for hotspots. Bijou will remain closed pic.twitter.com/oxxsUFMdHn — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 14, 2020

More local news: