Colorado Springs firefighters battled flames at a vacant building on a windy Tuesday afternoon near downtown, prompting West Bijou Street to be closed west of Interstate 25.

The former Denny's at 315 W. Bijou St. caught fire about 4 p.m. and flames could be seen from the interstate.

Flames were put out about 4:15 p.m., according to crews, and Bijou reopened at about 5:20 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More local news:

Tags

Load comments