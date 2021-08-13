Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.