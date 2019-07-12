Several downtown roads will close Sunday for the Colorado Springs Pride Parade, part of the weekend's PrideFest.
From 8:30 a.m. to noon, Tejon Street between Cimarron Street and Vermijo Avenue will be closed. Costilla Street will be closed between Nevada Avenue and Cascade Avenue.
Cimino Drive in and out of America the Beautiful Park will close from 10 a.m. to noon, but will be open for handicap parking along the street.
Between 10:30 a.m. and noon, Tejon will close from Vermijo to Pikes Peak Avenue; Colorado Avenue will close between the Nevada Avenue alley and Walnut Street; Cascade Avenue will close between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. PrideFest admission to the park will cost $5 per person