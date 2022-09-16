Access to some areas in and around Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs will be limited this weekend due to major scheduled events in the region.

Special events are planned at Memorial Park, downtown Colorado Springs, downtown Manitou Springs and atop Pikes Peak.

Friday, Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial

The 36th annual event kicks off two days of remembrance for firefighters and emergency personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty or to work-related illness. From 7-10 p.m. honor guards, a pipe and drum band and fire engines will move down Tejon Street from Cimarron Street to Moreno Avenue.

Saturday, Pikes Peak Ascent

The summit of Pikes Peak will be closed to highway visitors until 10 a.m. due to the Pikes Peak Ascent, a 13.3-mile race from Manitou Springs to the summit of Pikes Peak. The Manitou Incline will also be closed from 6-9 a.m. Parts of downtown Manitou Springs will also be blocked off.

Saturday, Fiestas Patrias

Colorado Springs is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with a live music, vendors and food in the heart of downtown. The event goes from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., but road closures will be in effect until 9 p.m. Tejon Street will be closed from Colorado Avenue to Costilla Street, and Vermijo Avenue will be closed from Nevada to Cascade avenues.

Saturday, Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial

The remembrance continues 9:45-11 a.m. with a procession and rolling road closures from University Village to Memorial Park. The procession will take the following route:

- Eagle Rock Road to South Nevada Avenue

- Nevada Avenue to Garden of the Gods Road

- I-25 from Garden of the Gods Road to U.S. 24

- U.S. 24 from I-25 to Union Boulevard

- Union Boulevard to Pikes Peak Avenue

- Pikes Peak Avenue to Memorial Park

Sunday, Pikes Peak Marathon

The Manitou Incline will be closed all day due to the Pikes Peak Marathon, the Ascent’s sister event that take’s runner up Pikes Peak and continues back down to Manitou Springs. Parts of downtown Manitou Springs also will be limited to traffic.