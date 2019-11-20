The road to the iconic Maroon Bells in Aspen, Colorado has officially closed for the winter season following months of increased trash on the trails and illegal activity.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Maroon Creek and Castle Creek Road closed for the winter season as of 7:00 AM on Friday morning, Nov. 15. This date is the typical Maroon Creek Road winter closure date, which is designated by the board of county commissioners.

According to the Aspen Times, the winter gate closure will give the exhausted Maroon Bells area a much-needed break from visitor impacts, which includes increased garbage, trashed bathrooms, and illegal fire rings by the shore of Maroon Lake. If you plan to visit this iconic attraction, please don’t make these same mistakes. Follow the core principles of Leave No Trace and help keep the wild spaces of Colorado long-lasting and beautiful.

The area also experienced extensive avalanche damage this spring, with some of the trails opening late.

The Maroon Bells is one of the most photographed mountain scenes in all of Colorado. The 12-mile paved road leading to the reflective alpine waters of Maroon Lake and the twin 14,000-foot peaks, named Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, offers year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. The lake can be accessed in the winter season by cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or via a snowmobile tour. Here’s a look at where Maroon Lake is located on the map.