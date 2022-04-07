Crews will close a portion of Fortman Avenue for several weeks as work continues on a road safety improvement project in north Fountain.
Fortman Avenue at its intersection with Fountain Mesa Road will close to traffic for about two months beginning Tuesday, according to a news release from the project team. Traffic will detour north on Fortman Avenue to Medicine Bow Avenue during the closure.
Crews will reopen Caballero Avenue, west of Fountain Mesa Road, before closing the intersection at Fortman, county officials said.
Drivers should take alternate routes to avoid delays, watch speeds and drive cautiously through the work zone.
Crews are building a roundabout at Fountain Mesa Road and Caballero/Fortman avenues to improve traffic management and safety at the intersection. Intersection improvements also include pedestrian crossing areas, improvements to drainage and lighting, and restriping Fountain Mesa Road north of the intersection to Fontaine Boulevard as one lane in each direction with a center left- turn lane and outside shoulders, the project website states.
Construction is scheduled to be completed late this year. The project is funded with excess government revenues as approved by El Paso County voters in 2017.