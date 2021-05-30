The road into one of Colorado Springs' busiest parks will be closed on one of its busiest days of the year.
On Memorial Day, drivers will be barred from North Cheyenne Canyon Road through North Cheyenne Cañon Park, as the weekday closure instituted at the start of May has been extended through the holiday.
While vehicles won't be allowed, cyclists and explorers on foot can still start from the parking lot by the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center and ascend the road to beloved trails. (The often-biked, adjacent Gold Camp Road is another option, having been cleared Friday of the boulder that limited access since falling near the end of April.)
North Cheyenne Canyon Road access will be restored on weekends during the closure, which is anticipated to last through June 18.
On May 3, the city announced gating the road on weekdays for crews to pave and complete improvements on the popular, uppermost parking lot of the canyon. Work was expected to finish in time for the previously gravel lot to reopen by Memorial Day. A recent city press release cited weather for delaying the project.
The parking lot — to be complete with 92 designated spots, up from the previous 75 non-designated spots, by the city's count — is now slated to open Wednesday after striping.
But the primary road leading to it will be closed on Monday through Friday for another three weeks, "weather and construction dependent," the press release noted, to "allow for the completion of additional parking improvements."
Below the top parking lot, at Helen Hunt Falls, crews are set to install a ramp and add parking stalls for people with disabilities. Concurrently, enhancements are scheduled at the nearby Bruin Inn picnic area, where a trail connection is blueprinted for the future Daniels Pass Trail.
That trailhead down the road is slated for completion as well during the closure, with a dozen parking spots to be formalized at the current pull-off. Ahead of new trail building later this summer, the parking can be used by visitors bound for other nearby paths.
In the press release, David Deitemeyer, the city's senior landscape architect, thanked the public for patience during the road closure.
“While we didn’t initially plan to do all of these improvements at once, the timing worked out in a way that makes this the safest, most efficient and most cost effective manner to carry out these much-needed improvements," he said, "and your park experience will benefit in the long run.”
The Daniels Pass Trail — outlined as a priority along with the top parking lot in North Cheyenne Cañon's 2018 master plan — is anticipated to add new adventure to a lesser-known side of the park.
Officials are set to realign the existing, steep track running downhill and make the route, best known among mountain bikers, appealing to all visitors. The top ridge will serve as the launch point to the Sweetwater Canyon trail network envisioned in the trees and meadows below.
The city has contracted with FlowRide Concepts on the project that entails about 6.5 miles of new trail. Crews are expected to start construction in July and continue into fall, Deitemeyer told The Gazette.