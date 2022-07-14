Sierra Madre Street between Antlers Place and West Cucharras Street will be closed until noon Thursday for the annual Off the Street Breakfast.
Local shelter The Place will hold the event downtown under the Colorado Avenue Bridge to fundraise for youth experiencing homelessness.
Check-in began at 6:30 a.m. and the breakfast started at 7:30 a.m.
The Place is a nonprofit that works to help youth in El Paso County exit homelessness through programs including a shelter and services in case management, education and employment, physical and mental healthcare, housing and the National Safe Place Network.
Organizers said the 16th annual breakfast is the nonprofit's largest fundraising event of the year with a goal of $241,000 and is an opportunity to learn more about The Place, receive an update on current projects, and hear from a keynote speaker about their own experience with and success in exiting homelessness.