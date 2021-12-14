A vehicle fell into a sinkhole in northeastern Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning after a water main break caused a "large" sinkhole to form, according to police and Colorado Springs Utilities.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 6300 block of Northwind Drive, south of Dublin Boulevard, after a car drove into the sinkhole around 3:09 a.m., police said.

Tow trucks pulled the vehicle out of the hole and officers closed off the road in both directions between Dublin and Vickers until crews finish repairing the road, police said.

Colorado Springs Utilities expects the repairs to take 8 hours and said detours are available in the neighborhood.

Residents can find updates with Colorado Springs Utilities here.