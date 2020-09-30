A 19-year-old man who died days after being shot in a north Colorado Springs church parking lot last November was gunned down while trying to flee a robbery attempt by rival drug dealers, a police detective testified Wednesday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Alijah Vialpando was hit once as he drove away from at least three armed men, including 21-year-old Gage Ogdon Kohler, according to testimony by Colorado Springs police detective Mike Lee.
“They used the term ‘check.’ Their job was to go ‘check’ him, probably with the motivation to get him out of the game because he was competition,” Lee told the court during a Kohler’s preliminary hearing. The assailants — two with guns and one with a baseball bat — had lured Vialpando to the parking lot of Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., after dark Nov. 5 as part of a plot to steal marijuana and other drugs, Lee said. They left empty-handed after the shooting.
At the hearing’s conclusion, 4th Judicial District Judge Thomas Kelly Kane ordered Kohler held without bond pending trial on charges including first-degree murder. He’s also charged with attempted murder for endangering the life of a 15-year-old girl in the front passenger seat of Vialpando’s vehicle. She wasn’t injured.
The other man suspected in the shooting, Kellen Fortune, 19, was fatally shot June 19 by federal agents in Billings, Mont., during an attempt to apprehend him. Fortune had family in Colorado Springs and Billings, and had been charged with murder in a warrant filed six days before his death, court records show.
The new details were laid out in a Colorado Springs courtroom during a hearing that began Sept. 22 and ended Wednesday morning.
Lee credited “old-fashioned” police work with unpacking a conspiracy that he said revolved around the illegal drug trade in north Colorado Springs.
Key to the case was information supplied by the third person involved in the robbery, David Spence, 21, of Colorado Springs.
Spence implicated Kohler after hearing a recording of a jail phone call in which Kohler and a third man hashed out a plan to pin the shooting on him, Lee said.
“He was being sold out by people he thought were his really good friends,” Lee said.
Spence, who hasn’t been charged, acknowledged that he went along with the plan to rob Vialpando, but claimed that the shooting was a “complete shock.” He told authorities he was carrying a baseball bat and that both Kohler and Fortune fired shots at the victim.
Kohler’s public defender, Amelia Blyth, pointed out that by participating in a deadly robbery, Spence too is eligible to be charged under Colorado’s felony murder rule even if he didn’t pull the trigger — what she called a powerful motive to tell police what they wanted to hear.
“That’s about the largest hammer you can hold over someone, short of death, isn’t it?” Blyth asked Lee in questioning Spence's veracity.
Lee didn’t say on the stand if police intend to pursue charges against Spence.
Blyth also elicited testimony that the teenage girl in Vialpando’s vehicle told authorities the robbery was committed by three black men and one white man. The police theory of the case involved three white men, all wearing bandanas over their faces.
Prosecutor Brien Cecil said “ample evidence” established Kohler’s guilt, including a photo he took showing himself with a Sig Sauer .357 used in the crime an hour and a half before the shooting. During questioning by police Kohler, blamed the shooting on Fortune.