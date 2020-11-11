The state health department has moved El Paso County to the more restrictive orange "high risk" stage on its COVID-19 dial — a step below a stay-at-home order —reducing capacity limits at most public places from 50% to 25%.
The move comes weeks after the county passed the benchmark for the more restrictive stage, and days after it passed the benchmark for a countywide stay-at-home order.
As of Wednesday, El Paso County's disease incidence rate was more than double the benchmark to qualify for such an order, with 750 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. A rate of 351 or greater is qualifying, though the state tends to give a two-week grace period that allows counties to formulate a mitigation plan. The county's rate of positive COVID-19 cases among those tested was 13% on Wednesday, well above the 5% ceiling recommended by the World Health Organization for communities to reopen.
"Unfortunately, the data is showing that our current level of restriction is not enough to stop the rise in cases and hospitalizations," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a statement to The Gazette. "This is concerning for our businesses and especially our restaurants. I am hopeful that with the cooperation of our residents, leadership of our health department and commitment by our businesses, we can reverse the trend of COVID-19 infections quickly and return to a more open economy."
El Paso County was moved by the state to the yellow "caution" stage on Nov. 4. On that day, the county had already qualified for the more-restrictive orange stage for nearly three weeks, and had met the benchmark disease incidence rate for a stay-at-home order for two days.
The county passed the benchmark to qualify for a stay-at-home order on Nov. 2, with rates rising since.
The demotion reduces capacity limits from 50% to 25% maximum at indoor restaurants, offices, gyms, stores and events and makes the county ineligible for variances. Capacity limits do not currently apply to places of worship due to a federal court order, though social distancing is still required in such settings. Bars are currently closed unless operating as restaurants.
Under level orange, schools are recommended to move to remote or hybrid models, with limited in-person services as needed. However, last week the state reclassified schools as "critical businesses," allowing them to remain open even in the case of a stay-at-home order. On Friday Falcon School District 49 announced it would transition classes online for the rest of the semester effective Monday. On Wednesday the city's second largest district, Colorado Springs School District 11, announced that it would transition classes online after Thanksgiving break for the remainder of the semester, as did Harrison School District 2.
Nearly all personal gatherings, in counties at all levels, are limited to 10 or fewer people of no more than two households by a state public health order. The state is asking residents to only interact in person with members of their household this month.
The additional time the state health department has been granting counties to rein in their rising numbers of COVID-19 cases without imposing more stringent rules has raised concerns from health officials in the Denver metro area and the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials.
"We are concerned that with the steep acceleration of cases and hospitalization, these delays will reduce the value of the additional restrictions ... essentially rendering them 'too little, too late,'" they wrote in a Nov. 5 letter to state officials involved in the pandemic response.
State officials in September debuted the virus “dial dashboard," available on its website, that tracks the progress of counties in controlling the sometimes deadly disease by colored levels, similar to fire-danger signs.
Attached to each level are corresponding restrictions and guidelines on gatherings or events, educational institutions, restaurants and other businesses. The least restrictive level for counties with the best control was dubbed "Protect Our Neighbors" and coded green. A middle set of levels, dubbed "Safer at Home," includes three sub levels, coded blue, yellow and orange, with qualifying incidence levels of 0 through 350 cases per 100,000 residents per two-week period. The fifth and most restrictive level, dubbed ""Stay at Home" and coded red, is reserved for communities with more than 350 cases.
