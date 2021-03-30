Five males at Spring Creek Youth Services Center were arrested last week after allegedly rioting inside the locked facility that holds committed juvenile offenders, according to Colorado Springs police.
The disturbance was contained when police arrived, said Madlynn Ruble, deputy director of communications for the Colorado Department of Human Services, which oversees the state’s youth corrections programs.
“Staff brought it under control very quickly,” she said.
The incident was confined to one residential pod, Ruble said, and did not spread to other living quarters.
The fight occurred March 24 at 10:30 a.m., and authorities received a call requesting service just after 1 p.m., according to a case report.
The altercation was due to “a young man becoming escalated after he was confronted for inappropriate behavior,” said Mark Techmeyer, director of communications for the Colorado Department of Human Services.
The skirmish continued as five youths started flipping over chairs and a table, and throwing a carton of milk, said Lt. Jim Sokolik, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.
“When staff interceded, some of them were pushed,” he said.
No employees were significantly injured during the skirmish, Ruble said, with no medical attention needed. No injuries to youths were reported, she said.
All five involved were arrested on suspicion of rioting in a detention facility, Sokolik said.
Two were age 17 or younger and, as juveniles, were served a summons and released back to the custody of Springs Creek, according to Sokolik.
Three of the fighters were age 18 or older and, as adults, were booked into the El Paso County jail, he said.
The Spring Creek facility sustained no property damage, Techmeyer said.
Little more than one year ago, on March 23, 2020, violence among juvenile offenders caused what police described as “significant damage” to the center at 3190 E. Las Vegas St. Police used pepper spray to control the participants, who were throwing tables and chairs.
To add more beds for increasing numbers of committed youth and bring southern Colorado offenders closer to their families, the state agency last June swapped the populations of Spring Creek Youth Services Center and Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.
Spring Creek now houses 60 males and females ages 12 to 20, who have been committed by the courts to the custody of the Department of Human Services to essentially serve time for a crime. Those include serious offenses such as murder, assault, rape, robbery, use of weapons and drug-related activities.
Zeb Pike, at 1427 W. Rio Grande St., another locked facility in Colorado Springs, has 41 beds for males and females ages 10 to 17, who are waiting a court ruling on the outcome of their arrest or are serving a detention sentence of up to 45 days.
Mixing detained and committed populations, and members of rival gangs not getting along, were identified in the past as contributing to conflicts inside Spring Creek.
Problems with aggressive behavior led state officials in recent years to hire new leadership, alter procedures for handling incidents, adopt a reward instead of punishment behavior-modification system, improve staff-to-offender ratios and create a more home-like environment in the state’s 12 secure residential facilities for juveniles.
The centers also have enhanced behavioral and mental health assessment and treatment, according to a report about the changes.
But, “things are starting to escalate to a scary, dangerous level again,” an employee at Spring Creek, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution, told The Gazette following last week’s unrest.