A man described as the “ringleader” in the gang rape of a 13-year-old Colorado Springs girl is due to be sentenced Friday.
Jacolby Hasan Williams, 21, was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault against a child, including the allegation that he used force.
Williams is expected to appear at 10 a.m. before 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry. He faces at least 16 years in prison, but, under Colorado indeterminate sentencing for sex offenders, he can be held until he is deemed safe to release.
He was among five men and a 16-year-old boy arrested in December 2016 after the girl reported that she was raped. She said some of the males picked her up at The Citadel mall and took her to Williams' apartment, where she was pinned to a bed and raped by all six.
Although the defendant's attorneys argued during a two-week trial that Williams was at McDonald's at the time, two co-defendants testified that he participated — one even describing how Williams put on a condom before assaulting the girl.
The girl's sexual assault has drawn national news attention, amplified by coverage of plea deals that took prison time off the table for four of the defendants.
Although prosecutors negotiated those deals, criticism focused on McHenry, who accepted the plea bargains at the request of prosecutors and the defense in each case. He received a personal security detail after threats were left on his office voicemail.
Prosecutors cited evidentiary problems and a desire to avoid putting the victim on the stand in offering the deals.
The case was further disrupted in June, when prosecutors dismissed rape charges against Williams’ 16-year-old brother, based on a newly obtained cellphone video of the encounter.
Although the file contains only fleeting images, it appears to capture the girl’s voice as she grants consent for a sex act, contradicting her account on the stand.
Because the boy was 16 at the time, nothing in Colorado law would bar him from having sex with a 13-year-old, provided she consented. The teen has since had his criminal record expunged.
However, the girl wasn’t legally able to provide consent to the other males charged.
McHenry denied a motion for a new trial filed by attorneys for Jacolby Williams, ruling in August that the video didn’t absolve him of sexual assault given the age difference between him and the victim. Prosecutors also argued that the tape’s 6 minutes of audio footage do not capture what happened before or after the video was shot.