The right lane of southbound Interstate 25 near County Line Road exit 163 is closed because of a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
A stretch of southbound I-25 was fully closed according to a tweet CDOT issued just before 3:30 p.m. but has since been partially reopened.
Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said they received a call about the crash at 3:21 p.m. A Ford F150 hauling a trailer with construction equipment rolled over, spilling debris onto the highway. Troopers said both the driver and the passenger of the Ford suffered only minor injuries. Another vehicle crashed into the debris on the road but was uninjured.