A 23-year-old man died after losing control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle this morning in Security-Widefield.
The rider, whose name has not been released, was traveling in the wrong direction on South Powers Boulevard south of Grinnell Boulevard about 12:30 a.m. He lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to roll off the pavement into the center median, Colorado State Patrol said.
He was thrown off the motorcycle and killed, according to investigators.
The rider also was not wearing a helmet.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.