Carolyn Hatch has traveled to more than 57 countries teaching music, and the culture behind Territory Days is like visiting her 58th, she says.
“To find this cabin here, you have something authentic to American history,” said the Old Colorado City History Center & Museum board member and volunteer during Saturday’s festivities. “It’s like going to another country.”
Hatch was one of four museum volunteers who dressed in pioneer-era clothes and ushered visitors through Garvin Cabin to teach them about the area’s involvement in the Pikes Peak Gold Rush of 1859 and the creation two years later of Colorado’s territorial government. She and her cohorts will be back again for the remainder of Territory Days Sunday and Monday.
Since moving to Colorado Springs four years ago, she has participated in every Territory Days with the museum. Coming from Florida, “which is anything but pioneer,” she is magnetically drawn to that era of American history, she says.
By 1 p.m., 200 to 300 people had passed through the tiny cabin in Bancroft Park, which was home to the territory’s first state capitol in 1861 before moving to Golden the next year and in Denver in 1867.
A block west — past booths selling funnel cake, turkey legs, jewelry and other street fair staples — another 100 people gathered to watch the Northern Wind Dancers perform traditional and contemporary Native American dances. Native American artifacts from as far back as 8200 BC have been found in the Pikes Peak region, but in the heyday of frontier expansion, most Native Americans in the area were Cheyenne, Arapaho and Ute.
For dancer Jarod Figueroa, the exhibitions throughout the weekend help to enliven people’s understanding of Native American history and carry on cultural traditions.
“We don’t want to be a simple history lesson or a distant memory. We want to show people how important these dances and the stories behind them are to our lives,” said Figueroa, who is from the Fort Peck Reservation in eastern Montana. “They learn something new and hold onto that when they leave.”
He continued, “Plus, we just want to let everyone be able to have a good time. We do the friendship dance to show that we, living and nonliving, all related, that there are no enemies.”
The Northern Wind Dancers preform at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
