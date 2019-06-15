A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Monday for the Colorado Springs Police Department's new Sand Creek Substation.
The new facility, which is more than double the size of its predecessor, is home to 138 sworn officers and 20 civilian employees. "Not only does the substation offer upgraded working conditions for officers, it also provides the community with brand new spaces and services," police said.
The city is divided into four police divisions: Falcon in the northwest, Stetson Hills in the northeast, Gold Hill in the southwest and Sand Creek in the southeast.
The ceremony at 10 a.m. at 950 Academy Park Loop is open to the public. It also will be live-streamed on the Police Department's Facebook page.
Following the ceremony, tours of the facility will be offered.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Zm1doe.