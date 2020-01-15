A $10,000 reward is being offered by Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive accused of wounding a police officer over the weekend and escaping from another after stealing their gun in an earlier incident.

Randy Ray Bishop, 35, is believed to have evaded officers Saturday night after a shootout with officers who had pulled over a vehicle with an expired license tag at Galley Road and Arrawanna Street.

One of the officers who returned fire was wounded in the exchange before the driver sped away. The car was later found abandoned after crashing about 1½ miles away on East Pikes Peak Avenue. The officer had injuries that were not life-threatening and has been released from the hospital. It’s unknown if Bishop also was hit.

Bishop, who had been sought on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, menacing and child abuse, was taken into custody in November.

During a pursuit, police rammed his vehicle and Bishop was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. He escaped from a CT scan room and stole a detective’s gun in a hallway struggle, during which two shots were fired inside the hospital. No injures were reported.

He then allegedly stole a car left idling in the valet area.

Bishop is now facing additional charges in the escape, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Bishop is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the Crime Stoppers news release said Wednesday.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net, the P3 app or by calling 719-634-7867, the statement said.

