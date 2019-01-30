A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of a burglar who stole 13 handguns from the Big R store in El Paso County.
The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
The burglar broke into the store at 14155 E. U.S. 24 at 6:11 a.m. Sunday, an ATF news release says. He used an ax maul to smash a locked gun case.
The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black ski mask, black coat, black gloves, a black and white checkered belt and black boots. He drove a newer dark Chevrolet pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS. Information also can be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips also can be send anonymously using the Reportit app, which is available from Google Play and in Apple app store, or by visiting reportit.com.