Two bull elk were illegally killed in the Uncompahgre National Forest in November, and authorities are now offering up some serious cash for any tip that might lead to them to finding the responsible individual(s). Currently, the total reward is set at $1,250. Both bull elk were large, with 6-point racks, meaning they were prime age for breeding. Instead, the elk were left to rot far from any access road.
The person responsible for killing the animals will be responsible for paying a $1,000 fine per head, but that’s not all. Because these animals had six points on at least one antler, they’re considered “trophy animals.” That means that there’s an additional $10,000 fine per elk.
If you know anything about the poaching of these elk, you’re encouraged to contact the Montrose Wildlife Service directly at 970-252-6000.