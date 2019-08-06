A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in a poaching case involving a deer pierced by arrows found wandering in a Colorado neighborhood.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officials discovered the mortally injured deer near the intersection of Willow Springs Drive and Golf Course Drive in Morrison on Monday afternoon. The doe was euthanized because of her injuries.
Anyone who illegally injures or kills big game in Colorado may face serious charges including felony charges, permanent loss of hunting and fishing privileges, and a potential prison sentence.
If you know anything about the poaching of this deer or any other crime against wildlife, contact the Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.