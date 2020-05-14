The reward for information about a Chaffee County woman who reportedly disappeared on a Mother's Day bike ride has increased to $200,000.
Suzanne Morphew, 49, failed to return Sunday after leaving for a ride near County Road 225 and Highway 50, according to a Facebook page established to spread the word about her disappearance.
Neighbors reported her missing, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff John Spezze would not comment about whether the woman's husband is cooperating or if he was home at the time of her disappearance.
Investigators haven't ruled out any possibility, including an accident or foul play, he said.
A family member told CBS4 that Morphew's husband was in Denver when his wife was reported missing.
An initial reward of $100,000 — offered by her husband, according to CBS4 — was doubled by a matching donation from a family friend, according to the page.
The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are investigating. More than 100 individuals have assisted in the search, including representatives from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, the Colorado Department of Corrections, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Salida Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff's Office, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
The search has included the use of drones, tracking dogs and swiftwater rescue teams, the latter of which have scoured nearby watersheds.
The size of the search is not unusual, Spezze said.
"Any time we get somebody missing, we do the same thing," he said. "You've got to get a lot of people out looking. We have a lot of country here. I wouldn't read anything into it."
Those with information on her disappearance are asked to call the case's dedicated tip line at (719) 312-7530.