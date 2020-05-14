Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.