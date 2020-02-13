High school sweethearts Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell were murdered at a Subway in Littleton on Feb. 14, 2000.
Kunselman worked at the sandwich shop and Hart-Grizzell was at the shop waiting for Kunselman to finish his shift. Investigators determined both had been shot by an unknown intruder. The murders of Kunselman and Hart-Grizzell remain unsolved.
Hart was 16 and Kunselman was 15 at the times of their deaths.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
“Whether a case has been unsolved for days or decades, we are determined to help bring justice for victims and their families," Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said in a bulletin announcing the reward increase.
To read the full article, click here.
- Colorado Cold Case podcast: Listen to The Gazette's three seasons of episodes.