Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to arrests in a shooting near a Colorado Springs skate park in November that left two people dead.
Chairman Don Addy said the nonprofit's homicide reward is usually $1,000.
The increase comes from a partnership with Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, a local nonprofit that supports the city's Police Department, Crime Stoppers said in a Tuesday news release.
Addy said he hopes the reward "incentivizes people to come forward if they know something."
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park Skate Park just after 7 p.m. Nov. 20 that resulted in the deaths of Gage Celano, 23, and Dominic Celano, 14. Dylan Celano, 12, was hospitalized in critical condition but expected to recover, as last reported.
Dominic and Dylan were brothers, and Gage was their older cousin.
Anyone with information to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit it at crimestop.net.
Callers will remain anonymous and could qualify for the cash reward.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only