A reward for information leading to arrests in a deadly shooting near a Colorado Springs skate park last year has once again increased after a donor offered an additional $5,000.
That brings the reward by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers to $10,000. Chairman Don Addy has said the nonprofit's homicide reward is usually $1,000.
The previous reward offer was $5,000, announced last month.
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park Skate Park just after 7 p.m. Nov. 20 that resulted in the deaths of Gage Celano, 23, and Dominic Celano, 14. Dylan Celano, 12, was hospitalized in critical condition but recovered, as last reported.
Dominic and Dylan were brothers, and Gage was their older cousin.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit it at crimestop.net.
Callers will remain anonymous and could qualify for the cash reward.
"Crime Stoppers hopes that the increased award may encourage witnesses or others with additional information to come forward anonymously and help law enforcement bring the perpetrator(s) to justice," the nonprofit said in a news release.