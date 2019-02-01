PUEBLO - Next week marks six years since the disappearance of a beloved pregnant woman in Pueblo. For the month of February, the reward for any information leading to the location of Kelsie Schelling is $100,000.
SIX YEARS HAVE PASSED
Kelsie went missing while reportedly on her way from Denver to Pueblo to see boyfriend Donthe Lucas on Feb. 4, 2013. She was eight weeks pregnant at the time.
A body has yet to be found. Authorities believe she was killed by Lucas.
THE CASE AGAINST DONTHE LUCAS
Lucas is facing murder charges in the Schelling disappearance. Lucas pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in a Pueblo court on Aug. 28, 2018. He has since filed a motion claiming Schelling's father killed her.
In May of 2018, a judge decided there was enough probable cause to hold a trial for Lucas. According to two officers who testified against Lucas, Lucas is the only person to admit to seeing Schelling on Feb. 5, 2013. No other person has reported seeing Schelling after Feb. 4, 2013.