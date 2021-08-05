El Paso County is again offering free parking for jurors serving in the 4th Judicial District in downtown Colorado Springs, reversing an earlier decision this year to provide discounted juror parking.
Effective immediately, jurors can park for free in the parking garage at 255 Sahwatch St., county officials announced in a Thursday news release. Jurors, whether selected to serve on a jury or released, will receive parking validation cards for their days of service at the courthouse that will reduce the parking charge to free.
“We respect our citizens and don’t think it’s right for people to have to pay when they are completing their civic duty,” El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said in the release. “We appreciate the service of our jurors and know downtown parking can be difficult at times, so we hope providing free parking in the Sahwatch Garage will make jury service easier for our residents. It’s the right thing to do.”
In December, the county sold its former juror parking lot located on the southwest corner of South Cascade and West Vermijo avenues. Jurors were not charged to park in this lot. After it sold, the county charged jurors a discounted rate of $5 per day with a validation stub to park in one of two county-owned parking garages nearby, including the garage on Sahwatch Street and another on Costilla Street.
Some residents argued requiring jurors to pay for parking made it more difficult to do their civic duty.
Since closing the former lot, county officials “wanted to provide another affordable option for jurors, and decided to use the Sahwatch Garage, conveniently located across the street from the courthouse,” the release states.
Jurors can also use other parking options near the courthouse, like parking meters or other parking garages, but the Sahwatch parking garage is the only free option for jurors, officials said.