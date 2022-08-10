Foothills Trail at Garden of the Gods Park reopened to the public this week following an eight-month makeover, courtesy of the $18 million 30th Street Corridor Project, Colorado Springs officials announced Wednesday.

The trail reopened with a new underpass that allows pedestrians and cyclists to cross under the Gateway road without having to worry about traffic, the city said.

Meanwhile, the 30th Street Corridor Project is still underway, with completion set for fall 2023, the city's website says. City officials warn that there may be future detours and reroutes for trail users to be aware of as construction crews continue work on landscaping, final grading and setting stone signs in their proper locations.

The goal of the 30th Street Corridor Project is to increase safety to motorists and others who use it, the city said. The project focuses on widening 30th street with "asphalt multipurpose shoulders and improving the intersections of Fontanero Road, Water Street and Gateway Road," the city's website reads.