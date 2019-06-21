Conte Emanuel Smith-El
Smith-El, 24, was working at an unmarked dispensary on East Platte Ave. when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on Oct. 30. Deddrick Davonte Hill, 23, and a 16-year-old accomplice are accused of first-degree murder.
An El Paso County jury on Friday convicted a 25-year-old man of first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that was captured on surveillance footage.

Deddrick Davontae “Houston” Hill was sentenced to life in prison plus 22 years in the Oct. 30, 2017, slaying of Conte Smith-El Jr., 24, who was beaten, bound and ultimately shot seven times inside an unlicensed marijuana shop in Colorado Springs’ Knob Hill neighborhood.

Colorado Springs murder trial scrapped after jury deadlocks

“A gentle human being died a violent death,” 4th Judicial District Judge G. David Miller said, condemning a “senseless” attack and describing as “searing” the footage of Smith-El’s death.

Smith-El’s father cried out in the gallery, “Yeah, boy!” and his sister jumped to her feet as the judge pronounced the jury’s verdict at roughly 2:30 p.m., capping a half-day’s deliberations following a three-week trial.

A previous trial in April ended with a hung jury because of a lone holdout, the District Attorney’s Office said.

According to trial testimony, Smith-El was the sole employee on duty at a black-market pot shop posing as a consignment store in the 2200 block of East Platte Avenue. Several cameras were recording as he was tied up and ultimately shot while trying to escape.

Plea deal for teen murder suspect ignites fireworks in Colorado Springs court

In addressing the court before Hill’s sentencing, Smith-El’s mother, Barbara Jones of Detroit, described the toll of her only son’s death, and the irony that she sent him to live with his sister in Colorado Springs believing he would be safer.

Smith-El Jr. was a sweet-natured young man who smiled frequently, she said, saying it was time for Hill to admit he was responsible.

Dramatic video shows deadly encounter at unlicensed Colorado Springs marijuana shop

“This young man has not been accountable through this process!” she shouted as Hill sat motionless at the defense table, his dreadlocks falling onto the shoulders of his blue blazer.   

The victim’s father, Conte Smith-El Sr., apologized for his outburst during the reading of the verdict and said Hill “took away (his) bloodline.”  

“I’m still wrestling with the fact that my son is gone, because he’s the only son I’m going to have,” he said.

An accomplice, Joshua Daugherty, 18, has pleaded guilty in the case, admitting that he posed as a customer during the botched robbery. Sixteen at the time, he pretended to run away when Hill entered, but actually went into another room looking for pot to steal, authorities say. Hill and Daugherty ran out together after the shooting, the surveillance footage shows.

Daugherty, who took the stand against Hill as part of his plea agreement, faces five to seven years in the Youthful Offender System of Pueblo, with the possibility of up to 30 years in prison if he gets in more trouble. 

I cover legal affairs for The Gazette, with an emphasis on the criminal courts.

