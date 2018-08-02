El Paso County District Court is on the hunt for a new judge after a 21-year veteran of the bench gave notice she intends to retire.
The vacancy will be created Jan. 8 with the departure of 4th Judicial District Judge Theresa Cisneros, who was appointed to the court in 1997 after serving as a deputy public defender and private criminal defense attorney. She is the only female minority on the county’s highest court.
The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet Sept. 5 at the county courthouse to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor.
The salary for the position is $168,000. District judges are appointed to a provisional term of two years before standing for retention by voters. If retained, they serve six-year terms.