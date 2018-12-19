Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey will return to his roots at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after he retires from the Police Department in February, Sheriff Bill Elder announced Wednesday.
Carey’s stint as chief officially ends Feb. 1. Ten days later, he’ll take over for retiring Undersheriff Joe Breister, Elder said.
Breister will leave on March 29 after more than 31 years with the Sheriff’s Office. But his upcoming retirement wasn’t a surprise, Elder said.
When Elder was first elected sheriff in 2014, he coaxed Breister out of a brief retirement to become undersheriff beginning Jan. 1, 2015.
Elder said Carey will have “big shoes to fill” because Breister “is very, very well-thought of here.” And Breister is “maybe the smartest guy I know,” Elder said.
“It has been an amazing journey to this point, one that I would not have traded for anything,” Breister wrote in his resignation letter. He also thanked the community, saying it cares for, supports and respects the law enforcement community. “I wish you and the entire Sheriff’s Office nothing but the best moving forward.”
For the undersheriff position, Elder said he “looked throughout the department,” but “with Pete’s retirement, that gave us an opportunity to continue some important work that we’ve done regionally, to leverage some of his relationships within the city and with the Police Department in hopes of moving forward down the road.”
Elder said he has long sought to bring Carey to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’ve talked about it off and on for a number of years,” Elder said.
Carey announced his retirement late last month after 34 years with the department. His law enforcement career began at the Sheriff’s Office in 1982, where he worked for two years before joining the Police Department.
Mayor John Suthers has said the city will launch a national search for the next chief.
“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to join the best Sheriff’s Office in Colorado,” Carey said in a written statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community and look forward to working with Sheriff Bill Elder and the men and women of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”
Elder said he and Carey have discussed the issues they hope to work on together, from homelessness to illegal marijuana grows. But the biggest issue they will face, Elder said, is overcrowding in the jail.
“About 80, 85 percent of the people in the jail come from the city of Colorado Springs,” Elder said. “That’s another unique perspective he brings to the table, is their operations when it comes to arresting people. ... We’re going to look at a bunch of different options, especially since we have hit record numbers in the last couple of years.”
Briester’s salary is $123,577, but Carey will benefit from a planned 2 percent raise Jan. 1, Elder said. Carey’s salary this year at the Police Department was $187,354.
