Dave Wallace calls his house "The Museum," and he’s not kidding about that one bit.
Two-thousand-plus square feet of 1950s rancher, 13 rooms and the spaces that connect them, all dedicated to world history, pop culture and one man's memories from a lifetime-so-far.
"It's kind of like stepping inside Dave's head," said his friend of more than 60 years, Linda Rounsavell. "Every time I visit, I see something new."
Walk in the front door of Wallace’s Colorado Springs home and you’re in the "1950s/Mystery" foyer, where every surface is scaled with Big Band memorabilia and the bookshelves are choked with whodunits.
Move on to the Great Movie Comedians/Country Music Legends Kitchen (if you need to use the microwave, just scoot the framed Lucille Ball poster to the side). Hang a right through the Medieval Knights/Monarchs Dining Room, with the displays of replica armor and the chainmail tunic ("It does fit but I’m not going to put it on now," says Dave) and carry on into the Frontier West Living Room, and the George Washington and Zebulon Pike/General Palmer bedrooms. The Gary Cooper bathroom is mostly just for show. If bathing is in order, those historical outfits hanging from the shower bar shant be disturbed. You’ll need to head to the basement.
"Everything, every room, every wall, is dedicated except the laundry room and the bathroom downstairs," Wallace said.
Not including the ceilings (yet), the few square inches that remain free of decoration have already been earmarked, said the 77-year-old retired teacher and grandfather of four.
"I’ve run out of space for my paintings," he said.
We forgot to mention that Wallace also is an amateur painter of Western themes.
"I’ve been doing that for about 40 years, never took a lesson," said Wallace, gesturing to a rare block of open property on the wall of his "Western Painting Studio." "I’ll start putting some up on that wall right there. I’ve got too much Western stuff for just one room."
One basement room is where it all began more than 50 years ago, and one room is where it mostly stayed, until Wallace and his wife separated.
"I got the house and I said, 'I’m going to decorate it the way I want to,'" he said.
Wallace’s love of history came naturally, but not always easy. His father grew up in Trinidad and only attended school through the third grade. Reading was never a priority in his hardscrabble world.
"He had to quit school and go to work in the coal mine. When he would ask me, 'What do you want for Christmas, or your birthday?' and I’d say, 'A book,' he would say, 'You’ve already got one,'" said Wallace, whose father went on to open a successful auto dealership in the Springs, Wallace Motors. "He was a businessman. To him, a book was like a house or a wife or a car. You only needed one."
Fortunately, other family members stepped in after Wallace met a neighbor who’d fought in the Spanish American War.
"He had three missing fingers, blown off in Cuba, and while he was getting them taken care of, he said Teddy Roosevelt came through just to check in and to see how people were doing. Teddy Roosevelt shook his hand — his other hand — and said 'I’m proud of you,'" Wallace said.
Wallace returned home that night and asked his mother who Teddy Roosevelt was.
"She went and got me a book on Teddy Roosevelt and that got me started. I just fell in love with history when I was 7," he said.
Wallace went on to work for 40 years as a teacher in Colorado Springs, during which he became a go-to for students who’d been tasked with deciphering the mysteries of those who’d come before — in a pre-Internet era, and in modern times, long after he retired in 2006.
Both of Rounsavell’s children had Wallace as a teacher, for different subjects, but "history was the best," she said.
"My grandson went to the same school, Colorado Springs Christian School, where Dave taught all those years and whenever my grandson had a project — and he just graduated — he’d call Dave. There’s no period of history for a kid who’s doing a project that they couldn’t contact Mr. Wallace. There’s no historical figure he can’t tell you a story about," Rounsavell said.
Wallace has given many of his books away, but at one point the collection was so vast that a group of students on a scavenger hunt — for a book-lover whose every title would earn the team a point — once descended on his home and set to counting.
They won the competition hands down.
"I don’t care what it is, you name a subject or a title and he’s still got a book on it. And he knows exactly where it is," Rounsavell said.
For decades, Wallace put his knowledge and closet full of historical garb to work in the classroom and as a reenactor at such locales as the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.
"I did Zebulon Pike and General Palmer and a Mountain Man there," said Wallace, whose dozen personas also included a Roman soldier, Greek soldier and medieval knight. "I really enjoyed that."
Wallace moves more slowly through his home, his museum, than he used to because of back pain. But the way he figures it: When a stroll to the kitchen, or anywhere really, is a walk down memory lane, there’s no reason to rush.
"I’ve just got a lot of memories. The movies I grew up with, the stories that I’ve read about, that I’ve taught about ... and the lessons and kids and so on," he said.
Sometimes those artifacts catch even the curator by surprise.
"I go through here and I see something that I forgot about," Wallace said, pausing at a poster of the Rat Pack that once hung in his classroom.
For a brief moment, Wallace got lost in the past, transported back to a time when his students would see the poster and ask if their teacher had really known Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
"I'd tell them, 'Hey, there’s a lot about me you don’t know, kid,'" he said.