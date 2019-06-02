The recently retired El Paso County undersheriff has been appointed interim police chief of Manitou Springs.
For the next three months, Joe Breister will be taking over for Joe Ribeiro, who stepped down at the end of May after a 36-year career in law enforcement.
Ribeiro had been Manitou Springs police chief since 2012.
“It’s been great fun here in Manitou Springs,” Ribeiro said. “This opportunity was the highlight of my career. I reached my ultimate career goal here, being a police chief.”
The Manitou Springs City Council appointed Breister as interim chief through the end of August, although that could be extended depending on the search for a permanent chief.
Leah Ash, Manitou Springs' interim City Administrator, said that KRW Associates will help assist in recruiting a new chief. She said Breister was referred by the consulting agency as a local candidate who was interested in the job temporarily, but would not be applying for the permanent post.
"I think he's got an open mind," said Ash. "He really likes the community aspect of policing so he wants to focus on a presence in downtown."
Breister began his career in law enforcement in 1983 as a law enforcement specialist in the Air Force. He recently retired from the El Paso County Sheriff's Department, where he was second in command.
Mayor Ken Jaray said he hopes Breister's experience can help with two priorities over the summer.
"One is to make sure our daily operations run smoothly," said Jaray. "Second, is to participate in a robust assessment of the department."