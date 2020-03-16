Restaurant dine-in service, gyms, casinos closed by Gov. Polis amid 29 new coronavirus cases

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a 30-day halt to dine-in service at restaurants and bars and the temporary closure of gyms, theaters and casinos to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which grew by 29 additional cases in the state Monday.

Polis' order came the same day Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers' declared a state of emergency for the city, making it eligible for federal aid and allowing him to take actions such as setting curfews and closing some venues.

The governor's order allows restaurants to provide delivery and carry-out services, subject to public health guidelines, Polis said at a Monday afternoon news conference at the state Capitol.

"We want to be ahead of the curve in Colorado," he said.

The statewide order, which takes effect 8 a.m. Tuesday, comes hours after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people, and the closure of bars and restaurants' indoor seating in the city. Both Denver restrictions are to last for eight weeks.

The Colorado Restaurant Association, a trade organization supporting the industry, announced Polis' move to its members shortly before the governor's announcement.

"We are working on a compiled list of resources to aid your businesses and your employees in the wake of this announcement," association representative Sonia Riggs said.

Colorado had about 11,800 eating and drinking locations employing 285,000 workers in 2019, according to the association. Last year, Colorado restaurants generated about $348 million in state taxes, plus any taxes collected by local jurisdictions.

Polis said unemployment insurance is available for those laid off, as well as a state work-share program that pays half the cost of an employee's wages.

The governor dismissed the idea of closing day care centers, as has been undertaken in other states.

"They're open out of necessity," he said. "Families have kids and they need these services."

While 29 new cases of the virus were announced Monday, bringing the state total to 160, there are likely thousands of undiagnosed cases of coronavirus in the state, Polis warned, calling everyone who is taking the threat of the virus seriously "a hero."

The state did not provide the gender, locations and transmission modes for any of the newly announced cases, stating in a news release that the lab had not provided a statistical breakdown. Colorado appears to remain fifth in the nation for diagnoses, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website.

There will again be a day when Coloradans will gather in public spaces, and will celebrate, Polis said, but "that day is not today, it's not tomorrow, it's not going to be next week or the week after."

Polis urged state residents to "calm down" and not hoard toilet paper or grocery items. "There is no immediate need to purchase those items; the supply chain is safe," he said.

Suthers also urged residents to stay calm and not interpret the city's emergency declaration as alarming.

“This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner,” Suthers said in a statement.

It is unknown how much federal aid Colorado Springs could receive, Suthers said. But it is expected to help small businesses, laid-off workers and health departments. It is not to help with city budget shortfalls, which could be large, he said.

El Paso County had declared a state of emergency over the weekend to allow for federal aid and medically trained volunteers helping health agencies.

County Commission chairman Mark Waller signed an emergency declaration over the weekend to activate the Medical Reserve Corps, a group of 200 volunteers to help respond to the virus.

Volunteers with the corps are answering questions from residents at the El Paso County Public Health’s call center and may help with additional tasks, such as testing, if needed, said Mike Ware CEO of El Paso County Medical Society.

The volunteers included nurses, physician assistants and other members of the medical profession, most of whom are working in the field and have been trained in dealing with communicable disease, Ware said, adding there were five volunteers helping at the call center.

El Paso County residents with non-urgent questions about the outbreak can reach the health department at 719-575-8888.

Current daily state testing capacity remains at 250 samples, a state health department spokesman said Monday. LabCorp and Quest accepted a batch of 200 samples from the state but "have not told us when they'll be able to accept more," he said. The state is focusing efforts on expanding testing in mountain communities where there is no information about spread, he added.

A new coronavirus testing site will open Tuesday in Telluride as part of the effort to expand testing. Fifty nurses are joining Colorado's coronavirus testing centers and healthcare facilities across the state, according to a release sent out Monday by the state health department.

About 50 members of the Colorado National Guard have been mobilized to assist with running testing sites, and an additional 30 Guard members are supporting coronavirus-related efforts in their full-time roles from headquarters, state official announced Monday.

National Guard members will assist in the operation in Telluride Tuesday, a state health official said. The site will offer drive-through testing, but only for pre-selected high-risk patients. It will not be open to the public. The purpose of the lab is to both diagnose cases and give state epidemiologists a better sense of the spread of the disease in mountain communities, she added.

State authorities have targeted Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties because of high rates of community spread. As of Sunday, the four counties accounted for at least 40 of the state’s 131 cases.

That includes Vail, Aspen, Telluride and other ski areas. Polis has ordered all ski areas closed.

From her hometown of Vail, World Cup ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin used her social media channels to urge personal and community responsibility to cope with the crisis.

Shiffrin said that during a recent trip home she saw people using bathrooms without washing their hands and sneezing without covering their mouths. At stake is the health of loved ones, the greater community and especially the elderly, she said in a video posted Sunday and first reported by Vail Daily.

“Now personal hygiene is really global hygiene,” Shiffrin said. “This isn’t supposed to be a tattletale message but more of a call to action.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.