The invitation is to play a Bingo card while supporting local restaurants during Visit Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Restaurant Bingo.
Complete game blocks for ordering takeout, eating breakfast out, getting coffee, "chowing down on some pasta" or ordering a taco, among others, by Oct. 15.
A special incentive to complete rows in the game is a grand prize drawing for a night at the new downtown boutique hotel Kinship Landing. Other prizes are tickets to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and 2021 VIP Pikes Peak Region Attractions passes.
Save or print or screenshot the Restaurant Bingo card as well as rules at tinyurl.com/y2stkavg. Hard copies are available at the Visit Colorado Springs Visitor’s Center, 515 S. Cascade Ave. Info from Jane@VisitCOS.com